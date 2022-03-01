Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest
News photo Vanguard News  - The Principal of Dowen College, Lagos, Mrs Adebisi Layiwola, on Tuesday wept before an Ikeja Corona’s Court while narrating how the death

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest — NEWSVERGE
Sylvester Oromoni: Coroner orders 10 mins break as Dowen College Principal weeps during inquest News Wire NGR:
Sylvester Oromoni: Coroner orders 10 mins break as Dowen College Principal weeps during inquest
Sylvester Oromoni: ‘No Cult Group In Dowen College’ – Teacher Testifies News Break:
Sylvester Oromoni: ‘No Cult Group In Dowen College’ – Teacher Testifies
Oromoni: Dowen College Principal weeps before Ikeja Corona Court The Eagle Online:
Oromoni: Dowen College Principal weeps before Ikeja Corona Court
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest The News Guru:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest
Dowen College Principal Breaks Down In Tears At Coroner Inquest Republican Nigeria:
Dowen College Principal Breaks Down In Tears At Coroner Inquest
Sylvester Oromoni: Teacher reacts to alleged cult in Dowen college while testifying before coroner Inquest Within Nigeria:
Sylvester Oromoni: Teacher reacts to alleged cult in Dowen college while testifying before coroner Inquest
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Principal Breaks Down In Tears At Coroner Inquest Tori News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Principal Breaks Down In Tears At Coroner Inquest


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Complete Sports Founder And Executive Chairman Pastor Dr. Ojeagbase Transits To Glory At 71 - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
4 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-Up - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
6 Buhari celebrates, salutes Adeboye at 80 - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info