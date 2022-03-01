Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine: Ghanaian students evacuated, many Nigerians still stranded
News photo The Punch  - Ukraine: Ghanaian students evacuated, many Nigerians still stranded

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ghana Evacuates Students Stranded In Ukraine Channels Television:
Ghana Evacuates Students Stranded In Ukraine
Ghana evacuates students stranded in Ukraine TV360 Nigeria:
Ghana evacuates students stranded in Ukraine
Ghana Evacuates Students Stranded In Ukraine News Breakers:
Ghana Evacuates Students Stranded In Ukraine
Ghana Welcomes First Citizens Evacuated From Ukraine Republican Nigeria:
Ghana Welcomes First Citizens Evacuated From Ukraine
Ghana Evacuates Students Stranded In Ukraine Screen Gist:
Ghana Evacuates Students Stranded In Ukraine


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Complete Sports Founder And Executive Chairman Pastor Dr. Ojeagbase Transits To Glory At 71 - Complete Sports, 1 day ago
4 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-Up - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
6 Buhari celebrates, salutes Adeboye at 80 - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
8 Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 Ikpeazu to pay N2m each to families of cattle traders killed by gunmen in Abia - The Cable, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info