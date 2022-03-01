Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
National assembly rejects bills seeking special seats for women and inclusion of VAT on exclusive list
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The national assembly has rejected bills seeking to create special seats for women in the federal legislative arm of government and moving Value Added Tax (VAT) to the exclusive legislative list.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
National Assembly rejects special seats for women, inclusion of VAT on exclusive list
Daily Post:
Senate rejects bill for womens’ seat twice before VP’s wife
Channels Television:
‘Special Seats For Women’ Bill Fails To Pass In NASS
TVC News:
Senate Passes Bill to Impose Restrictions on Formation of Political Parties @nassnigeria @NGRSenate @DrAhmadLawan @MBuhari @NigeriaGov
Biz Watch Nigeria:
NASS Rejects Bill To Create Special Seats For Women
Nigerian Eye:
Despite Aisha Buhari’s campaign, National Assembly rejects special seats for women
The Will:
NASS Rejects Special Seats For Women, Life Pension For Presiding Officers
Pulse Nigeria:
National Assembly rejects bill seeking special seats for women lawmakers
News Wire NGR:
Senate rejects proposal for special seats for women in legislature
The Eagle Online:
Senate rejects establishment of Federal, State Revenue Court
Kanyi Daily:
National Assembly Rejects Special Seats For Women Despite Aisha Buhari’s Campaign
Within Nigeria:
Despite Aisha Buhari's campaign, N'assembly rejects special seats for women
News Breakers:
‘Special Seats For Women’ Bill Fails To Pass In NASS
See Naija:
Senate rejects bill for womens’ seat twice before VP’s wife
Core TV News:
‘Special seats for women’ bill fails to pass in NASS - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
6
Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
7
I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa because I was suffering a deep dark depression - Eva Alordiah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Buhari rejects APC governors' plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
9
Sanwo-Olu: Construction of Badagry seaport starts June -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
10
Reps reject bill for special seats for women in parliament — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...