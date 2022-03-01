Disney, Sony, Warner Bros halt film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion The Nation -

Prominent Hollywood studios, Disney, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bro, say they will not be releasing their movies in Russian cinemas, following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

