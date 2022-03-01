Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos gets new INEC REC
News photo The Nation  - A new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has been appointed for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State. He is Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the immediate past INEC REC in Ogun. Mrs Adenike Oriowo, INEC Public Affairs Officer in ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos gets new REC Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos gets new REC
Lagos INEC gets new REC The Eagle Online:
Lagos INEC gets new REC
Lagos gets new INEC REC The News Guru:
Lagos gets new INEC REC
Lagos gets new INEC REC News Diary Online:
Lagos gets new INEC REC


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 Court voids Taraba APC's Congress - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 “I’ve come a long way showing women that what a man can do a woman can do better” – Toyin Lawani says as she celebrates her 40th birthday - Naija Parrot, 22 hours ago
9 Delta: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill farmer, bury corpse in shallow grave - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 No plan to shift convention date, APC governors say after meeting Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info