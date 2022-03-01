Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Sowore Declares For Presidency, Vows To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho
News photo Independent  - ABUJA – Human rights activist and National Chairman of African Action Congress  (AAC),Omoyele Sowore, has vowed to release from detention the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra  (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and leader of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#2023Elections: I’ll Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, Others From Detention When I Become President – Sowore Sahara Reporters:
#2023Elections: I’ll Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, Others From Detention When I Become President – Sowore
2023: What I’ll do to Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho if elected president – Sowore Daily Post:
2023: What I’ll do to Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho if elected president – Sowore
2023: What I’ll do to Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho if elected president – Sowore Nigerian Eye:
2023: What I’ll do to Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho if elected president – Sowore
My plans for Kanu, Igboho if elected president in 2023 – Sowore The News Guru:
My plans for Kanu, Igboho if elected president in 2023 – Sowore
I will release Nnamdi Kanu if elected as president, says Sowore as he declares for presidency Skytrend News:
I will release Nnamdi Kanu if elected as president, says Sowore as he declares for presidency
"I’ll release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho from detention when I become president" - Omoyele Sowore Gist Reel:
"I’ll release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho from detention when I become president" - Omoyele Sowore
2023: I’ll Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, Others From Detention When I Become President – Sowore Tori News:
2023: I’ll Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, Others From Detention When I Become President – Sowore


   More Picks
1 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 President Buhari rejoices with Pastor E. A. Adeboye on 80th birthday - Encomium Magazine, 24 hours ago
4 Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Gombe: Police nab 25-year-old man for killing motorcyclist who knocked down his dog - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Learn from Russia-Ukraine war, we’ll start defending ourselves within 48 hours – Kanu to FG - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 'The world's greatest chef' - Davido says as he hails his estranged fiancé Chioma - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement proposes N20/share as revenue hits N1.38tn - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian Govt Set To Evacuate 1284 Nigerians From Poland, Hungary, Ukraine - Global Village Extra, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info