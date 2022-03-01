2023: Sowore Declares For Presidency, Vows To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Independent - ABUJA – Human rights activist and National Chairman of African Action Congress (AAC),Omoyele Sowore, has vowed to release from detention the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and leader of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho ...



News Credibility Score: 99%