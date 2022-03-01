Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gombe: Police nab 25-year-old man for killing motorcyclist who knocked down his dog
News photo The Guardian  - The Gombe State Police Command on Tuesday, said it has arrested one Ibrahim Saidu, 25, for stabbing a motorcyclist to death for mistakenly knocking down his dog.

17 hours ago
