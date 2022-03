Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian woman, Jane Maduabum and her husband welcomed a set of twins after 20 years of waiting. The children, a boy and girl, were dedicated in church on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Mrs Maduabum gave birth to the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%