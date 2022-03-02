Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obaseki faults sharing formula for FG’s conditional cash transfer programme
Prompt News  - Gov. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, faulted the sharing formula for the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer programme and the distribution of other social amenities.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

President Insists Adamu is Preferred Candidate for APC Chair Obaseki Faults Sharing Formula for FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Others… Page 66 Buhari Seeks Fresh Amendment to Electoral Act, Wants Clause 84 Expunged This Day:
President Insists Adamu is Preferred Candidate for APC Chair Obaseki Faults Sharing Formula for FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Others… Page 66 Buhari Seeks Fresh Amendment to Electoral Act, Wants Clause 84 Expunged
Obaseki Faults Sharing Formula For FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Others Independent:
Obaseki Faults Sharing Formula For FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Others
Obaseki: Nigerians Unhappy Over Unfair Distribution Of FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Information Nigeria:
Obaseki: Nigerians Unhappy Over Unfair Distribution Of FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer
5 Days After Assent, Buhari Seeks Amendment to Electoral Act Signal:
5 Days After Assent, Buhari Seeks Amendment to Electoral Act
Obaseki Faults Sharing Formula For FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Others The Nigeria Lawyer:
Obaseki Faults Sharing Formula For FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Others
Nigerians unhappy over unfair distribution of FG Within Nigeria:
Nigerians unhappy over unfair distribution of FG's conditional cash transfer, says Obaseki


   More Picks
1 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 President Buhari rejoices with Pastor E. A. Adeboye on 80th birthday - Encomium Magazine, 24 hours ago
4 Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Gombe: Police nab 25-year-old man for killing motorcyclist who knocked down his dog - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Learn from Russia-Ukraine war, we’ll start defending ourselves within 48 hours – Kanu to FG - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 'The world's greatest chef' - Davido says as he hails his estranged fiancé Chioma - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement proposes N20/share as revenue hits N1.38tn - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian Govt Set To Evacuate 1284 Nigerians From Poland, Hungary, Ukraine - Global Village Extra, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info