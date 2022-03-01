Police deactivate suspected IED in a bar in Kaduna

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues - Legit,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
Court voids Taraba APC's Congress - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
“I’ve come a long way showing women that what a man can do a woman can do better” – Toyin Lawani says as she celebrates her 40th birthday - Naija Parrot,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Delta: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill farmer, bury corpse in shallow grave - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
No plan to shift convention date, APC governors say after meeting Buhari - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago