Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Restricts EFCC From Arresting and Further Inviting Innoson’s Lawyer
Anaedo Online  - Innoson Nigeria Ltd, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous Auto Industrialist has expressed its concerns about the new trend in its long running legal battles with GTB (Guarantee Trust Bank Plc.). Innoson Nigeria Ltd is concerned about the interference of EFCC ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court restricts EFCC from arresting, further inviting Innoson’s Lawyer Vanguard News:
Court restricts EFCC from arresting, further inviting Innoson’s Lawyer
Court restrains EFCC from arresting, inviting Innoson’s lawyer The Nation:
Court restrains EFCC from arresting, inviting Innoson’s lawyer
Court restrains EFCC from arresting Innoson’s lawyer Daily Post:
Court restrains EFCC from arresting Innoson’s lawyer
Court bars EFCC from arresting, inviting Innoson lawyer – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Court bars EFCC from arresting, inviting Innoson lawyer – The Sun Nigeria
Leaders NG:
Court Restricts EFCC From Arresting and Further Inviting Innoson’s Lawyer


   More Picks
1 "Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
2 Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
3 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 1 hour ago
4 Learn From Russia-Ukraine War; Stop Your Aggression In South-East – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Warns Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info