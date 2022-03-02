Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sagay Slams NASS, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making Irrelevant Amendments To Nigeria’s Constitution
News photo Naija News  - The Chairman of the presidential advisory committee against corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay has hit out at the federal lawmakers for making "totally Irrelevant" amendments to the 1999 constitution.
Sagay said most of the amendments ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Most bills on constitution amendment are totally irrelevant to our needs at the moment - Sagay Linda Ikeji Blog:
Most bills on constitution amendment are totally irrelevant to our needs at the moment - Sagay
Constitution Amendment: Several Bills Irrelevant To Nigerians, Says Sagay Channels Television:
Constitution Amendment: Several Bills Irrelevant To Nigerians, Says Sagay
Sagay: Most Bills On Constitution Amendment Irrelevant To Nigeria’s Immediate Needs Information Nigeria:
Sagay: Most Bills On Constitution Amendment Irrelevant To Nigeria’s Immediate Needs
Most bills on constitution amendment irrelevant to Nigeria’s immediate needs -Sagay Nigerian Eye:
Most bills on constitution amendment irrelevant to Nigeria’s immediate needs -Sagay
Most bills on constitution amendment irrelevant to Nigeria’s immediate needs – Sagay Within Nigeria:
Most bills on constitution amendment irrelevant to Nigeria’s immediate needs – Sagay
Sagay: Most Bills On Constitution Amendment Irrelevant To Nigeria’s Immediate Needs News Breakers:
Sagay: Most Bills On Constitution Amendment Irrelevant To Nigeria’s Immediate Needs
Most Bills On Constitution Amendment Are Totally Irrelevant To Our Needs At The Moment - Sagay Tori News:
Most Bills On Constitution Amendment Are Totally Irrelevant To Our Needs At The Moment - Sagay


   More Picks
1 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 President Buhari rejoices with Pastor E. A. Adeboye on 80th birthday - Encomium Magazine, 24 hours ago
4 Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Gombe: Police nab 25-year-old man for killing motorcyclist who knocked down his dog - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Learn from Russia-Ukraine war, we’ll start defending ourselves within 48 hours – Kanu to FG - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 'The world's greatest chef' - Davido says as he hails his estranged fiancé Chioma - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement proposes N20/share as revenue hits N1.38tn - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian Govt Set To Evacuate 1284 Nigerians From Poland, Hungary, Ukraine - Global Village Extra, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info