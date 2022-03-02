Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
The Guardian
- At a time Nigerians in Ukraine are struggling to return home, about 115 young men, yesterday, offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerians Storm #Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
Naija Loaded:
WAR!! 70 Japanese Reportedly Volunteer To Fight For Ukraine
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine.
Information Nigeria:
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
News Verge:
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
The Street Journal:
Nigerian Volunteer ‘fighters’ Besiege Ukraine Embassy
The News Guru:
115 Nigerians besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight against Russia
News Breakers:
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
Naija Parrot:
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine.
Naija News:
Russia Vs Ukriane: Nigerian Youths Storm Ukrainian Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight
Daily Info:
Update: Nigerian Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja ready to Immigrate to Ukraine as “Fighter Volunteers”
The Point:
Nigerian volunteer fighters crowd Ukraine Embassy in Abuja
Tori News:
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
More Picks
1
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
2
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
5
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
7
Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Sagay Slams NASS, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making Irrelevant Amendments To Nigeria’s Constitution -
Naija News,
16 hours ago
