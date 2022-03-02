Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
News photo The Guardian  - At a time Nigerians in Ukraine are struggling to return home, about 115 young men, yesterday, offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians Storm #Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion Sahara Reporters:
Nigerians Storm #Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
WAR!! 70 Japanese Reportedly Volunteer To Fight For Ukraine Naija Loaded:
WAR!! 70 Japanese Reportedly Volunteer To Fight For Ukraine
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine. Yaba Left Online:
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine.
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion Information Nigeria:
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy News Verge:
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
Nigerian Volunteer ‘fighters’ Besiege Ukraine Embassy The Street Journal:
Nigerian Volunteer ‘fighters’ Besiege Ukraine Embassy
115 Nigerians besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight against Russia The News Guru:
115 Nigerians besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight against Russia
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy News Breakers:
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine. Naija Parrot:
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine.
Russia Vs Ukriane: Nigerian Youths Storm Ukrainian Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Naija News:
Russia Vs Ukriane: Nigerian Youths Storm Ukrainian Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight
Update: Nigerian Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja ready to Immigrate to Ukraine as “Fighter Volunteers” Daily Info:
Update: Nigerian Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja ready to Immigrate to Ukraine as “Fighter Volunteers”
Nigerian volunteer fighters crowd Ukraine Embassy in Abuja The Point:
Nigerian volunteer fighters crowd Ukraine Embassy in Abuja
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion Tori News:
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion


   More Picks
1 "Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
7 Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Sagay Slams NASS, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making Irrelevant Amendments To Nigeria’s Constitution - Naija News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info