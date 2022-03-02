Two Ukrainian footballers killed in Ukraine during Russia invasion







Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, have become the first sportsmen reported to ha Linda Ikeji Blog - Two Ukrainian footballers have been killed during Russia's invasion of their country.Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, have become the first sportsmen reported to ha



News Credibility Score: 99%