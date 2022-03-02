Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post
Gist Reel
- Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has been dragged by cybernauts following his birthday message to his son, King Omoniyi Churchill.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband celebrates son at one
Lailas News:
Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle son celebrates first birthday
Pulse Nigeria:
Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle celebrate their son as he turns 1
ODU News:
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Churchill Celebrates Son As He Turns One
News Wire NGR:
‘My king! My heart! My everything’: Rosy Meurer celebrates 1-year-old son
iBrand TV:
Rosy Meurer, Churchill Olakunle Mark Son’s Birthday As He Turns 1
Republican Nigeria:
Olakunle Churchill And Wife, Rosy Meurer Celebrate Their Son On His First Birthday
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Olakunle Churchill And Rosy Meurer's Son Turns ONE | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Olakunle Churchill And Rosy Meurer Celebrate Their Son As He Turns ONE
Legit 9ja:
Tonto Dike’s Ex-Lover Celebrates His Son With Rose Meurer As He Turns 1.
Infotrust News:
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband Celebrates Son At One
Tori News:
Olakunle Churchill And Wife, Rosy Meurer Celebrate Their Son On His First Birthday
Kemi Filani Blog:
Olakunle Churchill receives knocks from Nigerians after birthday message to his son
More Picks
1
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
2
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
3
The beautiful moment Nigerian Governors’ wives surprised the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on her birthday in Dubai -
Instablog 9ja,
24 hours ago
4
Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Learn From Russia-Ukraine War; Stop Your Aggression In South-East – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Warns Buhari Government -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
6
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
8
Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Gombe: Police nab 25-year-old man for killing motorcyclist who knocked down his dog -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
10
2023: Kwankwaso will join us soon, NNPP confirms, plans party convention -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
