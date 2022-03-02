Nigerian Govt Set To Evacuate 1284 Nigerians From Poland, Hungary, Ukraine















IBADAN(GVE)- The Federal government of Nigeria has affirmed that chattered flights will depart for Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slo Global Village Extra - By Oluwatosin AjayiIBADAN(GVE)- The Federal government of Nigeria has affirmed that chattered flights will depart for Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slo



News Credibility Score: 99%