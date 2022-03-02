Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russian Invasion: Nigeria to receive first batch of evacuees from Ukraine Thursday
Premium Times  - The Nigerian government had on Monday announced that it will begin evacuation of Nigerians fleeing Ukraine from Wednesday.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees to arrive on Thursday The Guardian:
Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees to arrive on Thursday
Ukraine: 2,090 stranded Nigerians received in Hungary, Romania, others -FG The Punch:
Ukraine: 2,090 stranded Nigerians received in Hungary, Romania, others -FG
Ukraine conflict: 2,090 Nigerians to arrive Thursday - FG – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ukraine conflict: 2,090 Nigerians to arrive Thursday - FG – The Sun Nigeria
Ukraine: First batch of evacuated Nigerians to arrive Thursday Business Day:
Ukraine: First batch of evacuated Nigerians to arrive Thursday
Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees expected to arrive on Thursday Pulse Nigeria:
Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees expected to arrive on Thursday
Ukraine: First Batch Of Nigerian Evacuees To Arrive On Thursday The Street Journal:
Ukraine: First Batch Of Nigerian Evacuees To Arrive On Thursday
Ukraine: 2,090 Nigerians for evacuation, first batch to arrive Thursday – Official Daily Nigerian:
Ukraine: 2,090 Nigerians for evacuation, first batch to arrive Thursday – Official
Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees to arrive on Thursday News Breakers:
Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees to arrive on Thursday
Ukraine: 2,090 Nigerians for evacuation, first batch to arrive Thursday – Official Online Nigeria:
Ukraine: 2,090 Nigerians for evacuation, first batch to arrive Thursday – Official
Russian Invasion: Nigeria To Receive First Batch Of Evacuees From Ukraine Thursday Tori News:
Russian Invasion: Nigeria To Receive First Batch Of Evacuees From Ukraine Thursday


   More Picks
1 Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
4 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 "Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
6 Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
7 Russian Invasion: Nigeria to receive first batch of evacuees from Ukraine Thursday - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
8 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
9 Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Russian Invasion: Ukraine Says Over 2,000 Civilians Killed In One Week - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info