Fuel scarcity worsens in Nigeria, fillings stations sell petrol above N200/Litre
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The lingering fuel scarcity in the country has worsened, just as cost of transportation is also on the increase across the country following the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in fillings stations in states.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

