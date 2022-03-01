Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Leaves For Nairobi, London As Fuel Scarcity Bites Harder Nationwide
The Street Journal  - • Kaduna, Ilorin motorists sleep at filling stations • Marketers deny blending of adulterated petrol, say product yet to be evacuated • We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77, says NUPENG • NMDPRA, NNPC deploy security agencies to ...

Today in The Guardian – Buhari leaves for Nairobi, London as fuel scarcity bites harder nationwide. Get a copy on the newsstands. The Guardian:
