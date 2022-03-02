Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Churchill Celebrates Son As He Turns One
ODU News  - Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer on Wednesday celebrated their son, Omoniyi, who just turned one.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tonto Dikeh The Punch:
Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband celebrates son at one
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son Gist Reel:
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post
Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband celebrates son at one News Breakers:
Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband celebrates son at one
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband Celebrates Son At One Infotrust News:
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband Celebrates Son At One
Tonto Dike’s Ex-Lover Celebrates His Son With Rose Meurer As He Turns 1. Legit 9ja:
Tonto Dike’s Ex-Lover Celebrates His Son With Rose Meurer As He Turns 1.
Olakunle Churchill receives knocks from Nigerians after birthday message to his son Kemi Filani Blog:
Olakunle Churchill receives knocks from Nigerians after birthday message to his son


   More Picks
1 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 President Buhari rejoices with Pastor E. A. Adeboye on 80th birthday - Encomium Magazine, 24 hours ago
4 Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Gombe: Police nab 25-year-old man for killing motorcyclist who knocked down his dog - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Learn from Russia-Ukraine war, we’ll start defending ourselves within 48 hours – Kanu to FG - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 'The world's greatest chef' - Davido says as he hails his estranged fiancé Chioma - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement proposes N20/share as revenue hits N1.38tn - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian Govt Set To Evacuate 1284 Nigerians From Poland, Hungary, Ukraine - Global Village Extra, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info