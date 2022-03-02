Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Churchill Celebrates Son As He Turns One
ODU News
- Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer on Wednesday celebrated their son, Omoniyi, who just turned one.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband celebrates son at one
Gist Reel:
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post
News Breakers:
Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband celebrates son at one
Infotrust News:
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband Celebrates Son At One
Legit 9ja:
Tonto Dike’s Ex-Lover Celebrates His Son With Rose Meurer As He Turns 1.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Olakunle Churchill receives knocks from Nigerians after birthday message to his son
More Picks
1
Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
President Buhari rejoices with Pastor E. A. Adeboye on 80th birthday -
Encomium Magazine,
24 hours ago
4
Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Gombe: Police nab 25-year-old man for killing motorcyclist who knocked down his dog -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
6
Learn from Russia-Ukraine war, we’ll start defending ourselves within 48 hours – Kanu to FG -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
7
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
'The world's greatest chef' - Davido says as he hails his estranged fiancé Chioma -
Pulse Nigeria,
18 hours ago
9
Dangote Cement proposes N20/share as revenue hits N1.38tn -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerian Govt Set To Evacuate 1284 Nigerians From Poland, Hungary, Ukraine -
Global Village Extra,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...