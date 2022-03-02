Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Djokovic announces split from long-time coach Vajda
News photo The Punch  - Novak Djokovic’s turbulent start to 2022 took another twist Wednesday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he had split from his long-time coach Marian Vajda after last year’s ATP Finals.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

