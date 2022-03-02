Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Uche Maduagwu has accused Davido of using Chioma, the mother of his son Ifeanyi, to promote his music or show.
Recall that on Tuesday, Davido hailed Chioma on social media for bei
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to sell O2 tickets as singer shows love to her in recent times
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Uche Maduagwu Accuses Davido Of Using Chioma To Drive Ticket Sales For O2 Show
Independent:
How Davido Uses Chioma For Fame, Uche Maduagwu Reveals
Glamsquad Magazine:
“Stop Using Chioma To Promote Your Music Career” – Uche Maduagwu warns Davido
Republican Nigeria:
No Dey Take Chioma Promote Your Music Career
Naija Parrot:
“If you no go marry her no dey use am grow your career” – Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his show
Naija News:
Uche Maduagwu Tackles Davido, Accuses Him Of Using Chioma For Promotion
Gist Reel:
Anytime he wants to promote a music or show that’s not doing so well he go hair chef to get attention - Uche Maduagwu accuses singer Davido, of using Chef Chi to promote his music and show.
Tori News:
No Dey Take Chioma Promote Your Music Career - Uche Maduagwu Warns Davido
Kemi Filani Blog:
Davido is deceitful - Mixed reactions as Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma for promotion - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
3
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari -
National Accord,
17 hours ago
6
Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Two lecturers in UI want court to dissolve their 20-year-old marriage -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
10
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...