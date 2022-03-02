Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Delta Govt to establish Bureau of Public Service Reforms
News photo Premium Times  - Governor Okowa said reform is important in the overall growth and development of human endeavours.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Okowa to establish Delta Bureau of Public Service Reforms Peoples Gazette:
Okowa to establish Delta Bureau of Public Service Reforms
Delta Govt. to establish Bureau of Public Service Reforms News Diary Online:
Delta Govt. to establish Bureau of Public Service Reforms
Delta govt. to establish Bureau of Public Service Reforms - P.M. News PM News:
Delta govt. to establish Bureau of Public Service Reforms - P.M. News
Delta govt. News Breakers:
Delta govt.
Delta Govt to establish Bureau of Public Service Reforms Within Nigeria:
Delta Govt to establish Bureau of Public Service Reforms


   More Picks
1 "Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
7 Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Sagay Slams NASS, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making Irrelevant Amendments To Nigeria’s Constitution - Naija News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info