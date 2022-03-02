Post News
News at a Glance
War: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant
Daily Post
- Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing information from Moscow, said Russian forces now have control of
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Invasion: Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant
Vanguard News:
Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant seized, Russia informs IAEA
The Herald:
Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant
The News Guru:
Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant now under our control - Russia
News Wire NGR:
Russia seizes Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant
The Will:
Russian Forces ‘Seize Control’ Of Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant – Atomic Energy Agency Report
The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: Moscow troops takes over largest nuclear power plant in kyiv
Republican Nigeria:
Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant
Tori News:
Invasion: Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant
More Picks
1
Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
3
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari -
National Accord,
17 hours ago
6
Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Two lecturers in UI want court to dissolve their 20-year-old marriage -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
10
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
6 hours ago
