Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant
News photo Daily Post  - Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing information from Moscow, said Russian forces now have control of

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Invasion: Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant Sahara Reporters:
Invasion: Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant
Ukraine Vanguard News:
Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant seized, Russia informs IAEA
Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant The Herald:
Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant
Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant now under our control - Russia The News Guru:
Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant now under our control - Russia
Russia seizes Ukraine News Wire NGR:
Russia seizes Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant
Russian Forces ‘Seize Control’ Of Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant – Atomic Energy Agency Report The Will:
Russian Forces ‘Seize Control’ Of Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant – Atomic Energy Agency Report
Russia/Ukraine war: Moscow troops takes over largest nuclear power plant in kyiv The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: Moscow troops takes over largest nuclear power plant in kyiv
Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant Republican Nigeria:
Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant
Invasion: Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant Tori News:
Invasion: Russia Claims It Has Taken Control Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant


   More Picks
1 Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
3 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari - National Accord, 17 hours ago
6 Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Two lecturers in UI want court to dissolve their 20-year-old marriage - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info