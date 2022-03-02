Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian airlines say air fares’ hike long overdue
News photo Peoples Gazette  - “The airline fare hike is long overdue, as you are aware of the increase in fuel price and forex."

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators Vanguard News:
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators The Guardian:
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators
FG orders airline operators to suspend airfare hike The Punch:
FG orders airline operators to suspend airfare hike
Airlines told to halt increase in ticket fare Daily Post:
Airlines told to halt increase in ticket fare
Airlines Directors Speak On Air Fares Hike Independent:
Airlines Directors Speak On Air Fares Hike
Airlines directors say air fares hike is long overdue National Accord:
Airlines directors say air fares hike is long overdue
Airfares Hike Is Long Overdue – Airline Operators The Street Journal:
Airfares Hike Is Long Overdue – Airline Operators
FG orders airline operators to suspend airfare hike The Eagle Online:
FG orders airline operators to suspend airfare hike
Respite as Nigerian govt orders immediate halt to airfare hike by airline operators Daily Nigerian:
Respite as Nigerian govt orders immediate halt to airfare hike by airline operators
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators News Breakers:
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators
Airfares Increase Long Overdue – Airlines NPO Reports:
Airfares Increase Long Overdue – Airlines


   More Picks
1 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 12 hours ago
6 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 Fuel Subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Nigerian airlines say air fares’ hike long overdue - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
10 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info