News at a Glance
Nigerian airlines say air fares’ hike long overdue
Peoples Gazette
- “The airline fare hike is long overdue, as you are aware of the increase in fuel price and forex."
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators
The Guardian:
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators
The Punch:
FG orders airline operators to suspend airfare hike
Daily Post:
Airlines told to halt increase in ticket fare
Independent:
Airlines Directors Speak On Air Fares Hike
National Accord:
Airlines directors say air fares hike is long overdue
The Street Journal:
Airfares Hike Is Long Overdue – Airline Operators
The Eagle Online:
FG orders airline operators to suspend airfare hike
Daily Nigerian:
Respite as Nigerian govt orders immediate halt to airfare hike by airline operators
News Breakers:
Airfares hike is long overdue – Airline operators
NPO Reports:
Airfares Increase Long Overdue – Airlines
