Governors to know fate May 23 in suit challenging regulation of LG spending

"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy - The Guardian,
16 hours ago
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters,
1 hour ago
Learn From Russia-Ukraine War; Stop Your Aggression In South-East – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Warns Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald,
13 hours ago
Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago