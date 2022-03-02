Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Ex-Sports broadcaster, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, declares for Ogun governorship race
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Ace sports broadcaster, Modele Sarafa Yusuf, on Wednesday, declared intention to run the governorship race in Ogun State, in the 2023 general elections.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun 2023: Daily Post:
Ogun 2023: 'Abiodun is not ready yet’ – Ex-aide, Modele Sarafa joins guber race
Modele Sarafa-Yusuf bids for Ogun governorship ticket The Nation:
Modele Sarafa-Yusuf bids for Ogun governorship ticket
Ogun 2023: Abiodun The Punch:
Ogun 2023: Abiodun's ex-media aide joins governorship race
2023: Ex-broadcaster Modele Sarafa-Yusuf Declares Interest In Becoming Ogun Governor Global Village Extra:
2023: Ex-broadcaster Modele Sarafa-Yusuf Declares Interest In Becoming Ogun Governor


   More Picks
1 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
5 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari - National Accord, 20 hours ago
7 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 9 hours ago
9 Domestic Gas Demand Now 4.482bn SCF, Reserve Hits 209.5 TCF – NMDPRA - Leadership, 1 hour ago
10 60th birthday: Release Nnamdi Kanu, Kanayo O Kanayo begs Buhari - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info