Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari
News photo National Accord  - The Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) Malam Mele Kyari, says the corporation is being transformed to be the fifth Gas producing [...]

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari Vanguard News:
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari
NNPC Being Transformed To Be 5th Gas Producing Coy Globally – Kyari Independent:
NNPC Being Transformed To Be 5th Gas Producing Coy Globally – Kyari
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari News Diary Online:
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari
We’re Transforming NNPC To Be 5th Gas Producing Company Globally – Kyari The Will:
We’re Transforming NNPC To Be 5th Gas Producing Company Globally – Kyari
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari News Verge:
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari Prompt News:
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari Champion Newspapers:
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing coy globally – Kyari
NNPC being transformed to be fifth gas producing firm globally – Kyari The Eagle Online:
NNPC being transformed to be fifth gas producing firm globally – Kyari
NNPC becoming 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari Daily Nigerian:
NNPC becoming 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari
NNPC becoming 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari News Breakers:
NNPC becoming 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari


   More Picks
1 Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
3 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari - National Accord, 17 hours ago
6 Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Two lecturers in UI want court to dissolve their 20-year-old marriage - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info