FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Federal Government has approved the deployment of three flights for the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine, Romania, Hungary and Poland.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

