Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
First Batch Of Evacuees From Ukraine Expected To Arrive In Nigeria On Thursday
Channels Television
- The first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Ukraine Crisis: First Batch Of Evacuees Set To Arrive Nigeria
The Will:
Ukraine: Nigeria Begins Evacuation Of Nationals, First Batch Arrives Thursday
Screen Gist:
First Batch Of Evacuees From Ukraine Expected To Arrive In Nigeria On Thursday
Within Nigeria:
Ukraine invasion: First batch of evacuees to arrive Nigeria Thursday – FG
Core TV News:
First batch of evacuees from Ukraine expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday
National Daily:
First batch of Nigerians arrives from Ukraine Thursday
More Picks
1
Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
5
Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
War: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Russian Invasion: Ukraine Says Over 2,000 Civilians Killed In One Week -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
9
Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...