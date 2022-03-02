Comedian, Woli Arole reveals why he bowed to greet Wizkid after meeting him for the first time

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy - The Guardian,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
|
5
|
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Sagay Slams NASS, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making Irrelevant Amendments To Nigeria’s Constitution - Naija News,
16 hours ago