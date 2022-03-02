Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Waldrum: Our mission is to see Super Falcons compete creditably with world’s best
The Eagle Online
- The 65-year old was signed on by the Nigeria Football Federation in October 2020 to steer the Falcons to new levels.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
4
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Dubai trip wasn?t for birthday cake presentation to Aisha Buhari - Governors? Wives forum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
7
Russian Invasion: Ukraine Says Over 2,000 Civilians Killed In One Week -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
