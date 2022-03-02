Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman in shock after discovering that the female house-help she hired 3 months ago is actually a man (video)
Yaba Left Online  - A Nigerian woman was taken aback when she discovered that the female housekeeper she hired to assist with domestic chores in her home was actually a man disguised as a woman.

1 "Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
7 Jigawa: Two corps members slump at NYSC parade - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Sagay Slams NASS, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making Irrelevant Amendments To Nigeria’s Constitution - Naija News, 16 hours ago
