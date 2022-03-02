Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC convention: Kwara gov to chair zoning committee
The Punch  - APC convention: Kwara gov to chair zoning committee

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

National Convention: APC Rubbishes Consensus Arrangement, Names Kwara Gov As Zoning C’ttee Chair The Street Journal:
National Convention: APC Rubbishes Consensus Arrangement, Names Kwara Gov As Zoning C’ttee Chair
APC approves Zoning Committee ahead of National Convention The News Guru:
APC approves Zoning Committee ahead of National Convention
National convention: APC approves Zoning Committee, appoints Gov. AbdulRazak as head Daily Nigerian:
National convention: APC approves Zoning Committee, appoints Gov. AbdulRazak as head
APC convention: Kwara gov to chair zoning committee News Breakers:
APC convention: Kwara gov to chair zoning committee
Omo-Agege, Abdulrazak, Make List As APC Inaugurates Zoning C The New Diplomat:
Omo-Agege, Abdulrazak, Make List As APC Inaugurates Zoning C'ttee Ahead National Convention


   More Picks
1 Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
5 Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 War: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Russian Invasion: Ukraine Says Over 2,000 Civilians Killed In One Week - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info