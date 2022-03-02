Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims
Sahara Reporters  - Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I will sell Chelsea, send proceeds to Ukraine victims -Abramovich The Punch:
I will sell Chelsea, send proceeds to Ukraine victims -Abramovich
Roman Abramovich Confirms He Will Sell Chelsea Independent:
Roman Abramovich Confirms He Will Sell Chelsea
Chelsea’s Owner, Roman Abramovich Addresses The Fans About The Future Of His Club Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Chelsea’s Owner, Roman Abramovich Addresses The Fans About The Future Of His Club
Abramovich May Consider Bids For Chelsea The Will:
Abramovich May Consider Bids For Chelsea
Roman Abramovich To Sell Chelsea For £3bn News Break:
Roman Abramovich To Sell Chelsea For £3bn
Roman Abramovich Confirms He Is Selling Chelsea – Donating Net Proceeds To Victims Of War In Ukraine The Nigeria Lawyer:
Roman Abramovich Confirms He Is Selling Chelsea – Donating Net Proceeds To Victims Of War In Ukraine
Russia/Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich set to sell Chelsea, to give proceeds to Kyiv victims The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich set to sell Chelsea, to give proceeds to Kyiv victims
Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale... Edujandon:
Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale...
Future of Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea FC in doubt Africa News:
Future of Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea FC in doubt
Breaking! Abramovich Officially Confirms He The New Diplomat:
Breaking! Abramovich Officially Confirms He 'll Sell Chelsea FC
Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale; releases emotional statement Gist Reel:
Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale; releases emotional statement
Roman Abramovich announces to sell Chelsea FC People n Politics:
Roman Abramovich announces to sell Chelsea FC


   More Picks
1 "Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
2 Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
3 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 1 hour ago
4 Learn From Russia-Ukraine War; Stop Your Aggression In South-East – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Warns Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, months after their break up - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info