Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims
Sahara Reporters
- Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I will sell Chelsea, send proceeds to Ukraine victims -Abramovich
Independent:
Roman Abramovich Confirms He Will Sell Chelsea
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Chelsea’s Owner, Roman Abramovich Addresses The Fans About The Future Of His Club
The Will:
Abramovich May Consider Bids For Chelsea
News Break:
Roman Abramovich To Sell Chelsea For £3bn
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Roman Abramovich Confirms He Is Selling Chelsea – Donating Net Proceeds To Victims Of War In Ukraine
The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich set to sell Chelsea, to give proceeds to Kyiv victims
Edujandon:
Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale...
Africa News:
Future of Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea FC in doubt
The New Diplomat:
Breaking! Abramovich Officially Confirms He 'll Sell Chelsea FC
Gist Reel:
Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale; releases emotional statement
People n Politics:
Roman Abramovich announces to sell Chelsea FC
