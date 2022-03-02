Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja
Linda Ikeji Blog
- About 115 young Nigerians besieged the Ukrainian embassy in Abuja yesterday March 1, and offered to join the European country in its fight against Russian invasion.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerians Storm #Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
Naija Loaded:
WAR!! 70 Japanese Reportedly Volunteer To Fight For Ukraine
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine.
Information Nigeria:
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
News Verge:
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
The Street Journal:
Nigerian Volunteer ‘fighters’ Besiege Ukraine Embassy
The News Guru:
115 Nigerians besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight against Russia
News Breakers:
Nigerian volunteer ‘fighters’ besiege Ukraine embassy
Anaedo Online:
Russia-Ukriane War: Nigerian Youths Storm Embassy, Volunteer To Fight For Ukraine
Naija Parrot:
Nigerians storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine.
Naija News:
Russia Vs Ukriane: Nigerian Youths Storm Ukrainian Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight
Daily Info:
Update: Nigerian Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja ready to Immigrate to Ukraine as “Fighter Volunteers”
The Point:
Nigerian volunteer fighters crowd Ukraine Embassy in Abuja
Tori News:
Nigerians Storm Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion
More Picks
1
Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
3 hours ago
4
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
"Yeye man, Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head" - Churchill dragged for shading Tonto Dikeh in son's birthday post -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
6
Tragedy in Kano as 19-month-old baby drowns in well | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
7
Russian Invasion: Nigeria to receive first batch of evacuees from Ukraine Thursday -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
8
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
9
Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Russian Invasion: Ukraine Says Over 2,000 Civilians Killed In One Week -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...