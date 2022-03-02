Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prison escapee turned notorious armed robber/cultist killed in Edo (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of Edo State Police Command, today March 2, killed a notorious armed robber/cultist popularly known as Ekata.

 

A statement released by the command's spokesperson, SP Kon

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Edo Police kill prison escapee turned armed robber, recover arms Nigerian Tribune:
Edo Police kill prison escapee turned armed robber, recover arms
Police kill prison escapee turned armed robber in Edo The Punch:
Police kill prison escapee turned armed robber in Edo
Police kill prison escapee in Edo ,recover arms – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Police kill prison escapee in Edo ,recover arms – The Sun Nigeria
Prison escapee turned notorious armed robber/cultist killed in Edo Within Nigeria:
Prison escapee turned notorious armed robber/cultist killed in Edo


   More Picks
1 Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
3 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari - National Accord, 17 hours ago
6 Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Two lecturers in UI want court to dissolve their 20-year-old marriage - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info