Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, March 2, nearly eight years after her marriage to Kanye.West.

 

The mother-of-four appeared via videoconference and was put

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kim Kardashian legally declared single The Punch:
Kim Kardashian legally declared single
Socialite Kim Kardashian officially declared single from Kanye West Ripples Nigeria:
Socialite Kim Kardashian officially declared single from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Divorce From Kanye West Finalised The Street Journal:
Kim Kardashian Divorce From Kanye West Finalised
Judge Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single News Breakers:
Judge Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single
Kim Kardashian has officially been granted her request to be legally single Edujandon:
Kim Kardashian has officially been granted her request to be legally single
Judge Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Judge Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single | Ladun Liadi's Blog
If you Instablog 9ja:
If you've been wanting to date Kim Kardashian, we have good news for you. Kim is now officially single! Two months after filing to be declared legally single, Kim’s request has been approved by a judge.
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Officially Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West Republican Nigeria:
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Officially Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Officially Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West Tori News:
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Officially Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West


   More Picks
1 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
3 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
4 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
6 NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari - National Accord, 19 hours ago
7 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 7 hours ago
10 60th birthday: Release Nnamdi Kanu, Kanayo O Kanayo begs Buhari - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info