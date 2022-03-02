Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News
PM News
- Petrol queues at fuel stations will soon disappear as NNPC said today it has begun a round-the-clock loading of trucks at depots.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
The Herald:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
News Diary Online:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Prompt News:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
The Eagle Online:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
The News Guru:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
National Accord:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Pulse Nigeria:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues
Daily Nigerian:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots
News Breakers:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots
1st for Credible News:
NNPC commences loading at depots to ease fuel scarcity
More Picks
1
'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
3
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
4
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News -
PM News,
13 hours ago
6
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari -
National Accord,
19 hours ago
7
If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
7 hours ago
10
60th birthday: Release Nnamdi Kanu, Kanayo O Kanayo begs Buhari -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
