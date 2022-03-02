Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Petrol queues at fuel stations will soon disappear as NNPC said today it has begun a round-the-clock loading of trucks at depots.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues The Punch:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues The Herald:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues News Diary Online:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues Prompt News:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues The Eagle Online:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues The News Guru:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues National Accord:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues Pulse Nigeria:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear long queues
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots Daily Nigerian:
Fuel scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots News Breakers:
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots
NNPC commences loading at depots to ease fuel scarcity 1st for Credible News:
NNPC commences loading at depots to ease fuel scarcity


   More Picks
1 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
3 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
4 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
6 NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari - National Accord, 19 hours ago
7 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 7 hours ago
10 60th birthday: Release Nnamdi Kanu, Kanayo O Kanayo begs Buhari - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info