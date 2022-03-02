Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court grants Kim Kardashian's request to be legally single
News photo The Street Journal  - Reality TV star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, has been legally declared single, one year after filing for divorce from rapper and fashion

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 20 hours ago
2 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 8 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 9 hours ago
6 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 2023 elections: NLC demands restructuring for sustainable development, social justice - National Accord, 14 hours ago
10 Failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation - Peter Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
