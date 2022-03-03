Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dubai trip wasn't for birthday cake presentation to Aisha Buhari - Governors' Wives forum
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigerian Governors Wives Forum has denied claims making the rounds that they flew to Dubai to present a cake to the first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on the occasion of her 51st birthday on February 17.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

