Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hushpuppi: Kyari Risks 20 Years Imprisonment As FG Begins Extradition Process
Society Gazette Nigeria  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has started the process to extradite the former head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari following a request by the United States. The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police was accused of taking bribes ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hushpuppi FG approves US request for Abba Kyari?s extradition Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hushpuppi FG approves US request for Abba Kyari?s extradition
Hushpuppi: FG okays extradition of Abba Kyari to US The Herald:
Hushpuppi: FG okays extradition of Abba Kyari to US
Hushpuppi: FG grants approval for Abba Kyari News Wire NGR:
Hushpuppi: FG grants approval for Abba Kyari's extradition to US
FG Approves US Request For Abba Kyari’s Extradition The Street Journal:
FG Approves US Request For Abba Kyari’s Extradition
FG begins process to extradite Abba Kyari to US as Malami files case The Eagle Online:
FG begins process to extradite Abba Kyari to US as Malami files case
More troubles for Kyari: Nigeria approves his extradition to U.S. PM News:
More troubles for Kyari: Nigeria approves his extradition to U.S.
FG approves Abba Kyari’s extradition to U.S. The News Guru:
FG approves Abba Kyari’s extradition to U.S.
﻿Nigeria approves US Govt Pulse Nigeria:
﻿Nigeria approves US Govt's request for Abba Kyari’s extradition
Hushpuppi: Kyari Risks 20 Years Imprisonment As FG Begins Extradition Process Naija News:
Hushpuppi: Kyari Risks 20 Years Imprisonment As FG Begins Extradition Process
Hushpuppi: FG approves US request for Abba Kyari’s extradition Politics Nigeria:
Hushpuppi: FG approves US request for Abba Kyari’s extradition
AGF Malami grants U.S. request; files process to extradite Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi fraud Observers Times:
AGF Malami grants U.S. request; files process to extradite Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi fraud
Nigerian Government Approves US Request For Abba Kyari’s Extradition Diamond Celebrities:
Nigerian Government Approves US Request For Abba Kyari’s Extradition


   More Picks
1 Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer 'fighters' besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 'He wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly'- Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reveals Russian Billionaire, Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
5 Lady accuses Timaya of hit-and-run, shares video of her injured sister he allegedly knocked down (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 War: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Fire kills mother and her 4 children in Ebonyi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Russian Invasion: Ukraine Says Over 2,000 Civilians Killed In One Week - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Don?t use roadblocks and raids for extortion - IGP warns police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info