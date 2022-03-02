Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido spotted consoling and praying for Oba Elegushi in touching video days after monarch lost his only son
Legit  - Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently spotted sympathizing with Oba Saheed Elegushi as he prayed for the monarch over the death of his son in a touching video.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 12 hours ago
6 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 Fuel Subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Nigerian airlines say air fares’ hike long overdue - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
10 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
