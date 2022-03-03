Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Anambra man rumoured to be buried alive for taking chieftaincy title surfaces
Daily Post
- A kinsman of the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Mr Olisa Igbonwa, who was rumoured to have been buried alive, has surfaced.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Ngige's kinsman rumoured to be buried alive surfaces in Anambra
Republican Nigeria:
Drama As Anambra Man Rumoured To Be Buried Alive For Taking Chieftaincy Title Surfaces
Within Nigeria:
Anambra man rumoured to be buried alive for taking chieftaincy title surfaces
Naija News:
"He Was Never Buried" - Police Reacts To Rumour Of Man Allegedly Buried Alive In Anambra
Tori News:
Drama As Anambra Man Rumoured To Be Buried Alive For Taking Chieftaincy Title Surfaces
