Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Russian invasion: One million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN
The Punch
- Russian invasion: One million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
One million refugees flee Ukraine as Russian invasion enters day 8 —UN
TVC News:
Over 1 Million Ukrainians have now fled the country following the invasion by Russian forces. Kherson a key Ukrainian town has fallen to Russian Forces while the Port City of Mariupol has been encircled.
The Street Journal:
Over 1 Million Ukrainians Have Fled Russian Invasion, UN Says
News Breakers:
1 million refugees flee Ukraine in week since Russian invasion
Republican Nigeria:
1 Million Have Fled Ukraine in Russian Invasion’s First Week
Talk Glitz:
Over One Million People Have Fled Ukraine - UN Refugee Agency
More Picks
1
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
15 hours ago
2
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
3
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
4
Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
5
If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna -
Edujandon,
21 hours ago
6
PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
7
Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Male Lawmakers Against Gender Bills Have No Respect For Women – Minister -
News Breakers,
21 hours ago
9
Ukraine: Only persons documented with the Nigerian embassies will be evacuated - Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs stranded Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
