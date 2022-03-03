Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid shuts down rumor of attending Davido's show in London
News photo Gist Reel  - Wizkid Balogun, puts an end to the rumor circulating the internet space of his interest in attending the show of Davido Adeleke in the UK.

12 hours ago
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 16 hours ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
10 "I now accept fuel and fuel money" - Actress Chinonso Arubayi informs intending suitors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
