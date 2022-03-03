Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How a 'good Samaritan' defrauded me – 21-year-old blind lady
News photo The Punch  - A 21-year-old blind orphan and student of Special School for Exceptional Children, Aliade, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, Dorcas Mseen, on Wednesday, narrated how she was defrauded by a supposedly good Samaritan operator in Gboko.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blind orphan recounts how she was defrauded by The Street Journal:
Blind orphan recounts how she was defrauded by 'good Samaritan' in Benue
How a ‘good Samaritan’ defrauded me – 21-year-old blind lady News Breakers:
How a ‘good Samaritan’ defrauded me – 21-year-old blind lady
How a ‘good Samaritan’ defrauded me – 21-year-old blind lady Within Nigeria:
How a ‘good Samaritan’ defrauded me – 21-year-old blind lady
Blind Orphan Who Was Defrauded By ‘Good Samaritan’ Recounts Ordeal Naija News:
Blind Orphan Who Was Defrauded By ‘Good Samaritan’ Recounts Ordeal
How A Tori News:
How A 'Good Samaritan' Defrauded Me – 21-Year-Old Blind Lady Tells Her Story


   More Picks
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 21 hours ago
2 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 11 hours ago
5 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 2023 elections: NLC demands restructuring for sustainable development, social justice - National Accord, 16 hours ago
9 Failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation - Peter Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Why we increased price of sachet water from N120 to N250 in Ogun — Producers - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info