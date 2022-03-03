Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido sent a private jet to bring Chioma and their son Ifeanyi to his show in London and this has got people talking. A video shared online shows Chioma and her son Ifeanyi flying out to the UK. This comes just days after Davido sent a jet to the US ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Family always come first! Davido sends a private jet to pick Chioma and Ifeanyi for his O2 Arena show in London. Fans are super excited over this news❤❤ 📸: @davido /ubifranklinofficial (Instagram) #legitpost #legitng #DavidoattheO2 #chefchi #o2arena Legit:
Family always come first! Davido sends a private jet to pick Chioma and Ifeanyi for his O2 Arena show in London. Fans are super excited over this news❤❤ 📸: @davido /ubifranklinofficial (Instagram) #legitpost #legitng #DavidoattheO2 #chefchi #o2arena
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) Yaba Left Online:
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video)
Davido Reportedly Sent Private Jet To Pick Chioma And His Son For His London Show (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Davido Reportedly Sent Private Jet To Pick Chioma And His Son For His London Show (Video)
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) The Dabigal Blog:
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video)
Davido sent a private jet to convey Chef Chi, his son and others to London ahead of his concert. Pulse Nigeria:
Davido sent a private jet to convey Chef Chi, his son and others to London ahead of his concert.
Davido sends private jet to fly Chioma to London Lailas News:
Davido sends private jet to fly Chioma to London
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video)
Davido Sends Private Jet To Bring Chioma And Son To His UK Show (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Davido Sends Private Jet To Bring Chioma And Son To His UK Show (Video)
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) Naija Parrot:
“He turned private jet to uber” – Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video)
Chef Chi and baby Ifeanyi are so gorgeous 😍, they’re on their way to Davido’s concert in his private jet. Gist Reel:
Chef Chi and baby Ifeanyi are so gorgeous 😍, they’re on their way to Davido’s concert in his private jet.
Davido Sends Private Jet To Bring Chioma And Son To His UK Show (Video) Tori News:
Davido Sends Private Jet To Bring Chioma And Son To His UK Show (Video)
Davido sends private jet to fly Chioma and son to his 02 Arena Concert Kemi Filani Blog:
Davido sends private jet to fly Chioma and son to his 02 Arena Concert


   More Picks
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 16 hours ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
10 "I now accept fuel and fuel money" - Actress Chinonso Arubayi informs intending suitors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info