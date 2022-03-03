Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria begins extradition of top cop Abba Kyari to US
The Guardian  - The Nigerian Government has started the extradition process of top policeman Abba Kyari accused by the United States of colluding with known fraudster Abbas Olorunwa, also known as Hushpuppi, to carry out fraudulent activities.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Approves Extradition Of Abba Kyari To Face Charges In US Independent:
FG Approves Extradition Of Abba Kyari To Face Charges In US
Nigerian Gov’t Approves Abba Kyari’s Extradition To The US The Trent:
Nigerian Gov’t Approves Abba Kyari’s Extradition To The US
Nigeria Begins Extradition Of Top Cop Abba Kyari To US The Street Journal:
Nigeria Begins Extradition Of Top Cop Abba Kyari To US
Nigerian Govt files application for Abba Kyari’s extradition to U.S. Prompt News:
Nigerian Govt files application for Abba Kyari’s extradition to U.S.
Nigeria approves extradition of Abba Kyari to US News Breakers:
Nigeria approves extradition of Abba Kyari to US
Nigerians React As FG Begins Abba Kyari’s Extradition To US Naija News:
Nigerians React As FG Begins Abba Kyari’s Extradition To US
Nigerians React As FG Begins Abba Kyari’s Extradition To US Republican Nigeria:
Nigerians React As FG Begins Abba Kyari’s Extradition To US
Nigerians React As FG Begins Abba Kyari’s Extradition To US Tori News:
Nigerians React As FG Begins Abba Kyari’s Extradition To US


   More Picks
1 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
2 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
5 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Madonna's Remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML is Here - Bella Naija, 24 hours ago
8 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Yul Edochie reveals the only condition under which he'll send his children to school abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info