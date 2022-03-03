Post News
Young man pushes armed police officer down while confronting him and his colleagues for allegedly trying to extort him after checking his car papers in Lagos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video making rounds online captured moment a heated argument between a young man and some police officers got physical in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos state.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Young man fights armed policemen who insisted on extorting him despite having complete car papers (Watch video)
Naija Parrot:
Young man fights armed police officers who allegedly tried to extort him despite having complete car papers in Lagos (video)
Naija on Point:
Young man fights armed policemen who insisted on extorting him despite having complete car papers (Watch video)
Gist Reel:
Man wrestles police officers who insisted on extorting him despite having his complete car papers (Video)
Tori News:
Young Man Pushes Armed Police Officer Down After He Tried to Extort Them In Lagos (Video)
More Picks
1
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
2
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
4
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
10 hours ago
5
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
6
Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Nigeria has received over 67m doses of vaccines so far- NPHCDA -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
8
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
9
Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
10
Domestic Gas Demand Now 4.482bn SCF, Reserve Hits 209.5 TCF – NMDPRA -
Leadership,
3 hours ago
